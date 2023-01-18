Kanye West may be married again … but Kim’s not bothered

Kim Kardashian “isn’t paying attention” to Kanye West’s marriage. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to the “Stronger” rapper from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and 3-year-old Psalm with him but after the news that he had tied the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week, she is reportedly staying “focused” on motherhood.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told “Entertainment Tonight”: “The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca but Kim isn’t paying attention to it. Watch video: “She is focused on the well-being of her children. Kanye’s friends are hopeful that he can get help because he has been acting unstable lately.”

West was first pictured with Censori – who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years – at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring, even though the marriage is not legally binding because the couple is yet to file a marriage certificate. Sources claimed that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to his new wife. Meanwhile, Kim has admitted she is worried that people will be “scared” to date her because West isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. “Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”