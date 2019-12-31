Kanye West says his Sunday Service sessions "saved his life" as he celebrated its first anniversary.
The "Bound 2" rapper marked the first anniversary of his gospel group with a sermon in Los Angeles, where he visited the Union Rescue Mission in downtown LA.
In his sermon to the residents of Skid Row, Los Angeles, he said: "A lot of times people say, 'Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.' I'm saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography."
Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West previously revealed his Sunday Services have been "super healing" for him.
She said: "[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him. He just lives his life with Christ ... It's had a positive impact on our family [and North] loves to be a part of it ... It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."