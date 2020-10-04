Kanye West 'praying' for President Trump as he battles Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kanye West is “praying” for President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as they both battle coronavirus. The President of the United States and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, and 43-year-old rapper Kanye - who has previously voiced his support for the controversial figurehead - has sent his well wishes to the pair, whilst insisting people need “civility” amid the health crisis. He wrote on Twitter: “There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with Covid-19.” Trump, 74, and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus after a close aide of the President was found to be carrying the virus.

Over the weekend, Trump was moved to Walter Reed Medical Centre on the advice of his doctors, and is said to already be “doing very well”.

In a press briefing, Dr Sean Conley said: "This morning, the president is doing very well ... He's just 72 hours into the diagnosis now ... Thursday afternoon, following the news of close contact, is when we repeated testing ... At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. The president has been fever-free for over 24 hours."

Dr. Sean Dooley added: "The President is in exceptionally good spirits. He said, 'I feel like I could walk out of here today.’"

A White House official had previously said moving Trump to hospital was "precautionary", but claimed the President will stay in the medical centre in "for a few days", where his condition will be closely monitored.

In a statement, the White House said: "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."