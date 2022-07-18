Kanye West pulls out as headline act of ‘Rolling Loud Miami’ days before the festival

Kanye West has pulled out of headlining “Rolling Loud Miami” 2022. The 45-year-old rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, has been replaced by Kid Cudi at the upcoming music festival, which begins on July 22 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, despite having spent “months” working with the team on his performance.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rolling Loud” co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle told ‘Variety’: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining ‘Rolling Loud Miami’ 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Watch video: “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.

“We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.” The pair claimed they did the “utmost to keep Kanye on the line-up until the last possible moment” – but “he wasn’t having it”. Earlier this year, Ye pulled out of “Coachella” due to personal reasons.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to an insider, the “Famous” star decided to back out of the festival because he wanted to take time away from the spotlight after being embroiled in a series of scandals involving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – the mother of his four kids – and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. They said: “Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help.” His targeted harassment of the “Saturday Night Live” star – and then fellow comic Trevor Noah, who called out Ye’s behaviour on “The Daily Show”– led to him being suspended from Instagram temporarily.

Story continues below Advertisement