Kanye West reportedly refusing to see his wife, Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The 'All Day' hitmaker has sparked concern in recent days with a string of erratic social media posts and a bizarre appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina - during which he wept hysterically as he and his spouse had planned to abort their eldest child and criticised activist Harriet Tubman - and it's now been claimed he's had very little communication with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star this week. Sources told TMZ that Kim has made attempts to talk to her husband about his mental state but he is "not receptive" and he's dismissed her suggestions she fly out to their Wyoming ranch, where he's currently staying, in order to help him. Kim - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with the 'Heartless' rapper - was said to have been concerned about her husband's behaviour for some time, and earlier this month she flew out to join him in the Dominican Republic because of her worries, but had to leave to get back to their children. After that, without any warning, Kanye flew to South Carolina for his rally.

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty spoke in detail about how "powerless" she is to persuade Kanye to seek help for his bipolar disorder unless he chooses to do so himself.

She said in a lengthy statement: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."