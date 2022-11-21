Kanye West returns to Twitter

Kanye West has returned to Twitter. The 45-year-old rap star was banned from the microblogging platform, which was acquired by billionaire business magnate Elon Musk in a $44-billion deal completed late last month, when he made anti-semitic comments but his account was reactivated in early November and he has tweeted again.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Sunday, he wrote: "Testing. Testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked"(sic) The “Stronger” hitmaker, who was married to reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian and has North, nine, Saint, six, Psalm, four and three-year-old Chicago with her, had initially tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people". Before that, he caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Tesla founder previously insisted that West’s return was approved before he acquired the company. Musk initially explained: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. (sic)" West’s tweet comes just hours after former US president Donald Trump was also reinstated onto the platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trump was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021, following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington in which his supporters stormed the building while votes were being counted to verify Joe Biden's election win. Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Shortly afterwards, @RealDonaldTrump was live again, but the 75-year-old businessman has yet to tweet from the account since the ban was lifted.