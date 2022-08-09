Kanye West shares 'Skete Davidson is dead' hoax

Kanye West has shared a fake newspaper cover which claims Pete Davidson is dead. The “Stronger” rapper has not directly addressed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's recent split from the “Saturday Night Live” star - who he made multiple jibes at via his social media accounts in the early months of the former couple's relationship - but has targeted the 28-year-old comic with a cruel hoax.

Story continues below Advertisement

The fake newspaper shared to his Instagram account had the headline: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28". Last month, West, who has changed his name to Ye, pulled out of Rolling Loud Miami at short notice, with Kid Cudi stepping in to replace him as headliner. Watch video:

However, during his set, the 41-year-old rapper walked off stage after repeatedly having objects thrown at him by the crowd, and Ye also made reference to the incident in his post. The bottom of the folded fake paper had a sub-heading which stated: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." In March, he released a shocking animated music video for his song “Eazy”, in which he decapitated and buried Davidson.

Story continues below Advertisement

The video came shortly after the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker insisted he wasn't harassing the comedian - who dated Kim for nine months before they went their separate ways - but was looking for "payback". He recently posted a throwback snap of the comedian joking about his mental health struggles on “Saturday Night Live”. In the image, Davidson is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Kanye 2006 Again".

Story continues below Advertisement

The skit also made fun of Ye's friendship with former US President Donald Trump. Ye - who refers to Pete as "Skete" - wrote on Instagram: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)" He wrote: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

Story continues below Advertisement

However, he insisted "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)" In the skit, Davidson performed an impression of the father-of-four. The comedian said: "This is the real me. I am off the meds, take 'em, no shame in the medicine game."