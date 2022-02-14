Kanye West slams Pete Davidson in latest tirade

Kanye West has branded Pete Davidson as a "d*******" as he continued his online rants towards the star, who is now dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper has slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star, who is dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and has vowed that Pete will never meet his children.

Kanye captioned a headless snap of Pete and Kim holding hands and wrote: "LOOK AT THIS D*******. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The final line referenced Pete's tattoo of the former US Presidential candidate and a joke that went around that the pair were together after they were spotted running into each other randomly. Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - added: "Y'all seen that tattoo but if I speak up then I'm crazy. “I told you not going to use that one no more when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it's time to take the trash out the house... You can Google the Hillary thing I'm not making this s*** up (sic)"

The rapper - who suffers from bipolar disorder - vowed that Pete would not be allowed to meet the children he shares with Kim - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, - and shared a private text from the comic. The message read: "You as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise.