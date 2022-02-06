Kanye West slams stars who won't support him publicly

Kanye West has thanked Candace Owens for backing him and claimed other celebrities are "scared" to publicly support him in his war of words with Kim Kardashian West. The “Stronger” rapper has been critical of his estranged wife's decision to allow their daughter North, eight, to be on TikTok and has accused her security team of not letting him in their former marital home when he's with their children, but the Skims founder - who also has Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the 44-year-old star - hit back and described herself as the "main provider and caregiver" for the kids.

And now conservative media personality Candace Owens has backed Kanye, tweeting: "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color (sic)". The “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker thanked Candace for her support, while calling out other stars for backing him privately but not speaking up in public. He wrote in capital letters on Instagram: “Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue.

"There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side.(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) Kanye "dreams of a world" where dads "can still be heroes" and refuses to let life be made difficult for him when it comes to his kids. He wrote: "I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children, my mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he never came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door. I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes. (sic)"