Kanye West splits from Chaney Jones after four months of dating

Kanye West has split from Chaney Jones. The 44-year-old rapper, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her, struck up a relationship with model and Kim lookalike Chaney, 24, back in February 2022.

But the pair are now said to have now called things off after returning from a long trip to Japan. Watch video: A source told TMZ: “They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan. It is unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split comes just days after “DONDA” rapper Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday. Alongside an image of herself with Kanye, Monica wrote on Instagram: "Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!" Back in May, Chaney, got the name 'Ye' tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the “Jesus Walks” rapper, just weeks after “The Kardashians” star Kim - who has been dating “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson since October 2021 - revealed that her new man had also got a tattoo in her honour.

At the time, Kim said: “I think (Pete) was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of. ’Cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. “So he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.'" Following their high-profile divorce, Kanye dated “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022 and was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.