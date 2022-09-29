Kanye West takes another jibe at Kris Jenner on Instagram

Rapper Kanye West isn’t done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The ‘Famous’ hitmaker, who didn’t mince his words about his former mother-in-law in his Instagram rants earlier this month, took a subtle jab at the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch with his Instagram profile.

Fans noticed that West changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kris. While his move doesn't violate any rules, he obviously did it to provoke “The Kardashians” star. It was only for a moment though, as Ye has now replaced the picture of his ex-mother-in-law with a plain black image, reports aceshowbiz.com. Kanye West briefly used Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture. Picture: Instagram Before this, West called out Kris in headline-making Instagram rants.

On September 1, the Yeezy designer praised Travis Scott and Scott Disick for standing up to the momager. “These my brothers I'm only one I ever seen stand up to Kris though,” he wrote along with an image of Scott and Disick’s names on a black background. He then sent a message that appeared to be directed at Kris, writing: “Come fight me I love pain.” The “Donda” rapper also called out the mother of ex-wife Kim Kardashian for supporting her daughters when they shot for “Playboy”. In the post, he admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it destroyed his family.

“Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie Jenner) and Kim do,” the 45-year-old hip hop star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Kylie's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” West then shared a screenshot of a message from Kim, who relayed a message from Kris.

“From my mom – PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Kim's alleged text read. To that, he replied, “Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes.” He also revealed that they were beefing over his and Kim's children’s schooling.

