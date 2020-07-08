Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be “the mark of the beast”

Kanye West believes that the coronavirus vaccine will be the mark of the beast.

The 43-year-old rapper has revealed he is against the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 - which has infected over 12 million people worldwide, and claimed the lives of almost 550,000 - because he believes the injection will “put chips inside of us” that prevent people from “crossing the gates of heaven”.

West, who announced that he wants to run for president recently, said "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed … So when they say the way we’re going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast."

He added, "They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it.”

Kanye even claims to have contracted the virus himself back in February, but didn’t specify whether or not he received a test to confirm his diagnosis.