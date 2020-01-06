Kanye West wants to take his Sunday Service all over the world, starting in Europe and Africa.
The "Bound 2" rapper reportedly has big plans to spread the word across the world, starting in Europe and Africa after success in North America.
And now Kanye has no plans to tour traditionally anymore and instead wants to work on a new follow up album with the choir as well as travel the world with them.
TMZ reports that Kanye's weekly Sunday Services will be reduced and have longer time periods between as he travels around the world to spread the news.
Meanwhile, Kanye previously admitted his Sunday Service "saved his life".