Kanye West intends to run for president in 2024 and has promised to "create so many jobs" if he gets elected.
The 42-year-old rapper has vowed to "create so many jobs" if he is elected to be commander-in-chief and thinks it is a race he would "walk".
Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, he said: "When I run for president in 2024... What y'all laughing at?
"I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. What they're saying is Kanye's crazy -- one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing because they're so scared."
The "Famous" hitmaker - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - believes African American voters are treated just as a "demographic", comparing it to his own experiences in fashion.