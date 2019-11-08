Kanye West to run for president in 2024









Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Kanye West intends to run for president in 2024 and has promised to "create so many jobs" if he gets elected. The 42-year-old rapper has vowed to "create so many jobs" if he is elected to be commander-in-chief and thinks it is a race he would "walk". Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, he said: "When I run for president in 2024... What y'all laughing at? "I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. What they're saying is Kanye's crazy -- one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing because they're so scared." The "Famous" hitmaker - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - believes African American voters are treated just as a "demographic", comparing it to his own experiences in fashion.

He said: "As black designers out of America, you can't have an opinion. You can only be the consumer... you can only be a demographic.

"And that a boardroom says 'This is the black demographic...This is who you're supposed to vote on. This is what you're supposed to buy. This is your Popeye's chicken sandwich you're supposed to eat on.'

"I have seen the boardroom and back. And it's completely the concept of a demographic."

Before he runs for office, Kanye may also change his name.

He said: "When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is. It will be on the license plate."

The "Bound 2" rapper recently praised his family for keeping him motivated.

He said: "I think if my family wasn't so ... if they didn't work so hard and they weren't so omnipresent, maybe I would just rest on my laurels of just being the greatest artist of human existence, and that would just be enough. But that's shown that that is not enough.