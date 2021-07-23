Kanye West unveils Jay-Z collaboration

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song, he revealed at a listening party for his new album “DONDA” on Thursday. The “Stronger” rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming “DONDA” album in Atlanta on Thursday and fans were delighted to discover the “99 Problems” hitmaker is a guest on the record, marking the pair's first collaboration in five years, having last teamed up on Drake's 2016 track “Pop Style”.

Jay can be heard rapping: "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.” And according to Young Guru, Jay's verse was added to the song just hours before fans got to hear it for the first time. He tweeted: “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm (sic)"

KANYE WEST X JAY Z WENT OFF ON THIS

pic.twitter.com/xK9Q22QuNU — ٰ (@bIondedxo) July 23, 2021 Although tickets for the listening party were sold for between $20 and $50, Kanye reportedly gave 5 000 away to staff and students at local colleges and universities. The 44-year-old rapper was supported at the event by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, their four children, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.