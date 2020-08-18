Kanye West wants to create Jesus Tok

Kanye West wants to create the Christian version of TikTok.

The “I Love It” hitmaker has a "vision" to work alongside the social media platform on a special "Christian monitored" version of the app, which would be "safe for young children and the world".

He wrote in a series of tweets: "A VISION JUST CAME TO ME ... JESUS TOK ... I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY ... WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD ... IN JESUS NAME ... AMEN (sic)"

Kanye is also currently running for President and he has recently published his 10-point presidential platform and website ahead of the upcoming 2020 election in November.

Kanye's platform - which details the formal set of principal goals he hopes to achieve if he wins the election - can be found at kanye2020.country, and features points including his desire to bring prayer back to classrooms, reform the police, seek racial justice in the courts, and promote "creativity and the arts".