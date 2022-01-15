Kanye West 'was stopped from entering Kim Kardashian's house'

According to Kanye West, he was stopped from entering the house of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rap star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the brunette beauty - has revealed that Kim's security stopped him from entering her property as he went to meet his kids.

He shared: "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen. "But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. “I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."

The “Stronger” hitmaker claims Kim's security stopped him from entering the property. But he hasn't spoken to Kim, 41 - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - about the decision.