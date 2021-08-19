Kanye West's friend thinks he could end up learning 'an alien language'

Celebrity designer Ben Baller thinks his friend Kanye West is "light years ahead of people" and could learn an "alien language". Celebrity designer Ben Baller - who is close friends with the 44-year-old rapper - has hailed him as a "misunderstood genius", and suggested he isn't able to have "a normal conversation".

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "He's so many light years ahead of people that just having a normal conversation with him is difficult. "You can't sit there and be like, 'Do you want some coffee?' He'd be like, 'What the f*** are you talking about?' "I'm surprised he doesn't speak an alien language yet."

And Ben noted how Kanye doesn't like to just "sit back", instead wanting to "take control of everything". He added: "Kanye is not really much of anyone to sit back. He is like the director, the producer, the DP, you name it - the key grip, everything. "He takes control of everything. He wants to know everything about everything. He really is misunderstood and he is a good dude.

"Whatever it is, he's a passionate person. I think because he's so passionate, other people might not match his passion." Earlier this month, the “Stronger” hitmaker offered fans coronavirus vaccines at his 'Donda' listening party at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A tweet from the venue before the listening party stated: “We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party."

A year ago, Kanye claimed he was against the development of a vaccine to combat the global pandemic because he believed the injection would "put chips inside of us" that prevent people from "crossing the gates of heaven". He said: "I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. "I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it."