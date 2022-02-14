Kanye West's meltdown takes centre stage
Rapper Kanye West is hogging tabloid headlines all because of his recent behaviour as he deals with his divorce with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
In his recent social media attacks, Ye has come after comedian Pete Davidson who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old rapper has slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star and branded Davidson as a "d*******".
Kanye may be fighting for his family online but that is not what the public is seeing with some bashing him on social media and even turning him into a meme.
On his new verse on Fivio Foreign, Ye took shots at Davidson and said “This afternoon, 100 goons pullin’ up to ‘SNL’ / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”
Kanye has also spoken out online about Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish, along with the rest of the Kardashian clan.
Ye’s desperate pleas have certainly given fans some cringe worthy music but his current meltdown has some fans worried that he may not be doing too well.
The rapper - who suffers from bipolar disorder - vowed that Pete would not be allowed to meet the children he shares with Kim - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, - and shared a private text from the comic.
Kim 41-year-old started dating Pete, 28, last year, Ye on the other hand has been dating actress Julia Fox but their relationship has reportedly “cooled down”.
