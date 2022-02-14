Kanye West's meltdown takes centre stage

Rapper Kanye West is hogging tabloid headlines all because of his recent behaviour as he deals with his divorce with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. In his recent social media attacks, Ye has come after comedian Pete Davidson who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper has slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star and branded Davidson as a "d*******". Kanye may be fighting for his family online but that is not what the public is seeing with some bashing him on social media and even turning him into a meme. On his new verse on Fivio Foreign, Ye took shots at Davidson and said “This afternoon, 100 goons pullin’ up to ‘SNL’ / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”