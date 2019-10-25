Kanye West has a "full-on pornography addiction" and says finding a Playboy magazine has affected "every choice" in his life thus far.
The "Bound 2" hitmaker says his addiction to watching porn began when he found a Playboy magazine at the age of five, admitting finding that has affected "every choice" in his life.
He said: "Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.