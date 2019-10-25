Kanye West's pornography addiction









Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Kanye West has a "full-on pornography addiction" and says finding a Playboy magazine has affected "every choice" in his life thus far.

The "Bound 2" hitmaker says his addiction to watching porn began when he found a Playboy magazine at the age of five, admitting finding that has affected "every choice" in his life.

He said: "Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.





"From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's ok and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not ok.'"





And the 42-year-old singer - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - also has a sex addiction, which he admitted came about following the death of his mother Donda in 2007.





Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he added: "I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that's a drug addict it's like you say, 'Are you still addicted?' Well yeah, you turn it off actually. It's like, with God I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me.





You know that Playboy that I found when I was five-years-old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans, before people was rocking Balmain jeans, and the Hennessy bottle.



