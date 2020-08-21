Kanye West's presidential plans rocked

Officials in Wisconsin have voted to remove Kanye West from the presidential ballot in the state. Kanye West has been removed from the presidential ballot in Wisconsin. The “All Day” hitmaker's campaign to be President of the USA has been rocked by another blow after the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted on Thursday to remove him from the ballot in the swing state - which has 10 electoral votes - because he did not file the required documents before the state's 5 August deadline for independent candidates, TMZ reports. Kanye - who was also removed from the ballot in his home state of Illinois after officials ruled more than half of his submitted signatures were invalid - had previously accused democrats in Wisconsin of spying on his presidential campaign. His gripe came after an official complaint was filed asking the Elections Commission to check his submitted documents for fake signatures.

In the 43-year-old rapper's response to the complaint, he accused local democrats of hiring a private investigator to probe his street team, who had been gathering signatures on his behalf, as part of an "organised effort of harassment and intimidation" against his campaign, but insisted they were wasting their time as there was no wrongdoing to uncover.

Earlier this month, Kanye published his presidential platform - which details the formal set of principal goals he hopes to achieve if he wins the election - at kanye2020.country.

His plans include a desire to bring prayer back to classrooms, reform the police, seek racial justice in the courts, and promote "creativity and the arts".

The “Bound 2” hitmaker also hopes to "restore the sound national economy" as well as reduce student loan debt, restructure the education system, and prioritise renewable energy resources.

Kanye - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - punctuated each of the points on his website with a quote from the Bible.

The website also allows visitors to donate between $20 and $1000 to his political party, as well as sign up with their email address and phone number to show their support for his campaign.