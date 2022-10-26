Kanye West’s streams and radioplays drop after row over his anti-Semitic stance

Repercussions are surfacing after Kanye West's recent hateful remarks as his album sales have plummeted. According to the latest data from “Luminate”, albums by Kanye West (who now goes by “Ye”) are down 23% (through October 20, as compared to the previous week) and airplay (spins on radio) has dropped off to the tune of 13% in the US, reports “Variety”.

On some stations, like Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, the rapper's rotation in the last week went down to zero. Watch video: In every monitored category, including physical and digital sales, programmed and on-demand streaming, West has seen some losses domestically.

According to “Variety”, worldwide, West’s sales have declined by 17.5%, per “Luminate”, while streams dipped 2%, through October 20. So far in 2022, West’s total on-demand streams in the US hover around 3.8 billion; in album sales, he’s moved just over 363 000 year-to-date with older titles like “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, “College Dropout” and “Late Registration” seeing the most activity. “Variety” further states that the rapper’s controversial remarks about Jewish people, which led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being restricted, have become louder between October 6, when he appeared on “Tucker Carlson”, and October 19, when an interview with Piers Morgan was released in its entirety.

