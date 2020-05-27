Kardashians honour Scott Disick on his birthday

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian have posted sweet messages to their "brother" Scott Disick on his birthday. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" siblings paid tribute to the reality star - who used to date their sister Kourtney for years and has three kids with her - as he marked his 37th birthday on Tuesday. Kim wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you (sic)" Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/L7Te0ZEqMw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2020

Whilst Khloe added in her own post: "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you!

"Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live ... Forever family! I love you long time! (sic)"

Kris Jenner - Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's mother - also paid tribute to Scott for being an "amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend".

Alongside a photo collage, she penned: "Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott (sic)"

Scott has recently undertaken a stint in rehab, which was thought to be due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems, but Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who passed away in 2013 and 2014.

He recently explained: "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."