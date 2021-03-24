Kardashians' strict Covid-19 test for all guests

The Kardashians test everyone for Covid-19 before they enter the second gate leading up to their house. Andy Cohen - who interviewed the famous siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner for his new E! docuseries - has recalled the very specific way every guest has to be tested before they go to their home. He shared: "I was driven to this medical centre in the [San Fernando] Valley, where I got a Covid test ... And I said [to the medical staff], 'Are you gonna give me the results now?' And the guy said, 'No. They're gonna take you to the house.' I think they do this for all the visitors.'" Andy was then told he would be driven to the house and would only find out if he tested negative or positive for the virus if the second gate was to open for the car he was in. Speaking on the Earwolf podcast B**** Sesh, he added: "I was like, 'The second gate?!

“I find out my Covid results?!' It was amazing ... I was like, 'Is this the gate?' The driver was like, 'No. It's the next one.' We go. There it is. It opens. I'm like, 'I'm Covid safe!'"

Andy previously revealed he had coronavirus back in March 2020.

He wrote at the time: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)"