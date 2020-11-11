Kardashians think Larsa Pippen is 'toxic energy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West feels Larsa Pippen is "toxic energy". The 46-year-old star recently gave a tell-all interview to the “Hollywood Raw” podcast and hinted that Kanye West was one reason she now has a different relationship with Kim. As a result, the brunette beauty and her family are said to have lost trust in Larsa. A source explained: "They all think Larsa is toxic energy." The Kardashians are said to be suspicious of Larsa's recent behaviour, with the family thinking she's trying to provoke controversy just to "stay relevant".

The insider told E! News: "They think she's trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn't appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public."

During her recent interview, Larsa spoke about her frosty relationship with Kanye.

She said: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

Larsa also claimed to have previously dated Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter True.

She said: "Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA, I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."

However, Khloe doesn't believe that Larsa ever actually dated the NBA star.

The insider shared: "Khloe doesn't believe Larsa was dating Tristan before her. Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Kim and Larsa simply grew apart as friends.

The source said in July: "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens.

"Kim is focused on matters at home - getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."