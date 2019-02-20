Karl Lagerfeld. Picture: EPA

Karl Lagerfeld made it very clear that he was to be cremated and have his ashes scattered with that of his mother and his cat, if she was to die before him. The creative director of Chanel - who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85 - had very specific plans for what should happen after his passing.

Speaking in April last year in an interview which has surfaced since his death, he told Numero.com: "There will be no burial ... I've asked to be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother ... and those of Choupette [his cat], if she dies before me."

Karl passed away after battling ill health for several weeks. He was admitted to hospital in Paris, France on Monday evening and passed away Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be made public.



