Kate Winslet nearly pooped herself while on stage

Kate Winslet “nearly did a poo” while on stage. The ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ star almost soiled herself as an up-and-coming actress while performing in the nude at the Manchester theatre, The Royal Exchange.

She revealed: "I nearly did a poo on stage once… I'm just sitting here realising that you're now gonna make me tell that story." She continued: “When I was 18 years old, I was in a production of 'What The Butler Saw' in Manchester. I played a character called Geraldine, who is applying for the job of the doctor's secretary. And he says: ‘Well, let me see, I need to give you a full body examination. Please strip.’” Winslet detailed that due to the round stage – where patrons sat around it– she could not got to the rear of the stage to derobe.

She said: “So, I go behind the curtain and I do what I've done for nights on end. I have to then lie on this bed, and I lie there really awkwardly and uncomfortably and suddenly, it's happening, it's happening – i'm gonna s*** myself and i'm lying on a white sheet, naked on a stage. “So I'm like: ‘Oh, my God, it's happening now, it's happened.’ I'm convinced I've totally s*** myself. So, I'm like: ‘What am I gonna do?’ Because now I need to get up from behind the curtain and look for all my clothes and I'm like: ‘I've done a f****** poo.’” The Academy Award winner stood up as she gave a dramatic rendition of being “absolutely convinced” she had an accident.

Winslet said on 'The Graham Norton Show': “And I'm still thinking 'Happening, happening' while standing in front of an audience who can see my from every f****** angle. I'm absolutely just convinced that if I move my body, there's gonna be poo on the floor. Honestly, I practically shiver off the stage and I hide in a corner and then I thought ‘I've gotta check the sheet’.”

