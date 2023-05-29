Kathleen Turner felt ‘scornful’ after learning she was at centre of a secret sex contest between three of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Kathleen Turner felt “scornful” after she learned Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas had a contest over who could bed her first. The “Romancing the Stone” actress, 68, who had her singer daughter Rachel Ann Weiss, 35, with her ex-husband Jay Weiss, was fresh from her big-screen debut as Matty Walker in 1981 hit “Body Heat” and was having dinner with the trio of Hollywood stars when they hatched the secret competition.

It wasn’t until years later, when Douglas let their plan slip, that Turner – who never bedded any of the actors – realised she was at the centre of their sex contest. Watch video: She told the “Daily Mail” about being naïve at the time: “Well, I was the hot new thing and they were hot things and we were all supposed to link up, only nobody bothered to tell me that!”

When asked how she felt after Douglas, 78, told her about the sex contest, she said: “Scornful.” Turner, who will return to TV screens in Sky’s new Watergate drama “White House Plumbers”, added she was able to tackle Hollywood sleazes. She said: “They didn’t bother me much – one good look from me was like, ‘Drop dead, okay?’”

Turner, who divorced her real estate businessman husband Weiss in 2007 after a 23-year marriage, said about not dating stars: “I’ve always considered male actors much more vain than women. “I’ve never seen one pass a mirror yet.” Turner also told the “Mail” she never ended up sleeping with her “Romancing the Stone” co-star Douglas as his estranged first wife Diandra Luker, now 67, turned up on set while they were shooting and the actress decided: “You don’t mess with another woman’s husband.”