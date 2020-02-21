Pop star Katy Perry falls to the floor after complaining of a headache as a gas leak hits the "American Idol" auditions.
The "Never Really Over" hitmaker and her fellow judges - Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie - were just about to begin an audition when Katy detected a "pretty intense" gas smell and began to feel unwell, before the whole room had to be evacuated.
In a preview clip of Sunday's episode obtained by People, Katy says: "Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense."
Luke then tells the producers of the show: "We're getting heavy propane."
And as she gets up to leave, Katy says: "I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it's bad. It's really bad."