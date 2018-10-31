Katy Perry has reportedly dropped R111 million on a new home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has dropped the hefty amount on a four bedroom, five bathroom property in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The stunning home includes beautiful French doors, which open up onto a large outdoor area and well-maintained gardens as well as an outdoor swimming pool.
Katy Perry Closing on Second Beverly Hills Mansion: Katy Perry's family and friends just scored HUGE, thanks to her scooping up a quaint little guest house. Kidding . she bought 'em a freakin' mansion! Take a look at Katy's SECOND home in Bev Hills -- it's 4 bedrooms and 5… pic.twitter.com/QWlCqTho1B
Meanwhile, in her personal life, Katy's relationship with Orlando Bloom is going from strength to strength and she recently revealed he is a "great anchor" in her life.
She said: "[He's] a great anchor ... For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I'm being cuckoo."
The 34-year-old singer has spent the last year trying to focus on her mental health and emotional well being.
She explained: "I've been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded ... I'm not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I've done a lot. I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that. I love making music, I love writing. But I don't feel like I'm a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I'm an artist. I don't feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling."