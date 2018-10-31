Katy Perry arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Katy Perry has reportedly dropped R111 million on a new home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.



The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has dropped the hefty amount on a four bedroom, five bathroom property in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.





The stunning home includes beautiful French doors, which open up onto a large outdoor area and well-maintained gardens as well as an outdoor swimming pool.





Katy Perry Closing on Second Beverly Hills Mansion: Katy Perry's family and friends just scored HUGE, thanks to her scooping up a quaint little guest house. Kidding . she bought 'em a freakin' mansion! Take a look at Katy's SECOND home in Bev Hills -- it's 4 bedrooms and 5… pic.twitter.com/QWlCqTho1B — - (@COUPSLEADER) October 31, 2018





Meanwhile, in her personal life, Katy's relationship with Orlando Bloom is going from strength to strength and she recently revealed he is a "great anchor" in her life.





She said: "[He's] a great anchor ... For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I'm being cuckoo."





The 34-year-old singer has spent the last year trying to focus on her mental health and emotional well being.



