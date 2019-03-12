Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom smile upon their arrival for the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco, September 26, 2018. Reuters

Katy Perry asked Orlando if he's "sure" that he wanted to marry her after she showed off some of her more unusual dance moves. Katy Perry questioned if Orlando Bloom was "sure" he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker quizzed the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor if he really wanted to marry her after she showed off some of her more unusual dance moves in videos uploaded to Instagram.

In one clip, she can be heard asking Orlando if he's "sure" that he wants to tie the knot with, making her point known as she captioned the video: "For the rest of his life."

And on another video, she wrote: "Are you sure, Lando?"

Katy and Orlando announced their engagement in matching posts on social media last month.

Captioning a picture of the two of them, with Katy's stunning pink diamond floral-shaped ring, on display, she wrote: "Full bloom."

Whilst Orlando wrote on his own page: "Lifetimes."

And Katy is said to be convinced Orlando is the "right man for her life" and she is "over the moon" about the thought of married life.

A source explained: "Katy and Orlando have been looking forward to this day for a very long time and they are over the moon to embark on their lifetime commitment. They talked about an engagement even before their breakup in 2017 but Katy wasn't ready. She just wasn't ready at first but soon after some time away, she knew Orlando was the right man for her life. They have been very hush, hush about it but have known for a very long time they wanted to be engaged. They have been preparing for this."

The news initially came as a shock to Katy's fans as she previously claimed she didn't expect to marry again after splitting from comedian Russell Brand in 2012.

She said: "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."