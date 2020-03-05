Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide baby bump

Katy Perry is glad she doesn't have to "suck in" her stomach anymore now her pregnancy news has been made public. The "Dark Horse" singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video "Never Worn White" - which was released on Wednesday - and she's admitted she's pleased the happy news is now public knowledge and she doesn't need to try and keep her growing bump hidden. Katy - who is engaged to Orlando Bloom - tweeted: She tweeted: "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore

"or carry around a big purse lol (sic)"

A number of stars have congratulated Katy and Orlando on their baby news.

Katharine McPhee tweeted: "Congrats queen! Wishing you love and happiness always.(sic)"

Designer Jeremy Scott excitedly wrote on the 35-year-old star's Instagram announcement: "MY BABYS HAVING A BABY (sic)"

Music manager Scooter Braun simply wrote: "Congrats."

Cardi B was delighted by the news.

She quoted one of Katy's tweets and wrote: "OMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG (sic)"

The "Teenage Dream" hitmaker is due to give birth this summer.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, she began by saying: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

Katy admitted she and Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

She added: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."