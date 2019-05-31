Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco. Picture: Reuters

Orlando Bloom was "so nervous" about proposing to his fiancé Katy Perry, according to the singer, as she dished on his romantic proposal. The 'Never Really Over' hitmaker has opened up about the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor's big proposal, which included a helicopter ride and a party with their friends and family.

She said: "It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he's, like, clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes and I'm like, 'Oh something is going down.' Well, I mean, he was letting me like ... we were ordering everything and it was like, 'Who is this person?'

"He must have been so nervous - actually he was, he was going like this [takes deep breaths] - and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn't and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It's like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you're like, 'Oh my god?' I was like, 'Oh my god!'"

And Katy insists she "loves" Orlando very much.

She added: "It's great, he's great, I love him very much."

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker loves the actor so much that she bought him a matching dog.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on his 'Capital Breakfast' radio show, she said: "My dog Nugget is the love of my life and the funny thing is, going back to the other love of my life, Orlando - I got him an identical one that's male and so we're always going - like everywhere we go together it's like two and two. And that's how we roll, it's so fun."

