Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry has spoke out in defence of Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations that there was a "toxic work environment" backstage on her talk show. Producers of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' have been accused of creating a "toxic work environment" by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives Whilst Ellen, 62, was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff last week, which caused backlash after actor 'Everybody Loves Raymond' actor Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - accused her of treating some people on the programme "horribly" . Now, Katy has now offered her support to the host, insisting all of her experiences on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have been "positive" and she also praised Ellen for her "continual fight for equality". Taking to Twitter, the 'Roar' singer wrote: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.

"I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades.

"Sending you love & a hug, friend."

Katy, 35, is not the only person to take to the social media platform to offer support to Ellen.

DJ Samantha Ronson - the sister of music producer Marl Ronson - logged on to say that Ellen had been nothing but "respectful and kind" to her over the years she has worked for her.

Samantha, 42, tweeted: Unpopular opinion: I've worked for @TheEllenShow as a DJ, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me ... I wasn't a celebrity guest. I was an employee. Very different. Trust me."

When a Twitter user claimed that Ellen treated her well because she is a celebrity, Samantha replied: "I knew this was coming, but you'd be surprised by how many people are super rude when you become someone they are writing a cheque to. It's super disappointing."

The two messages of support come after Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi spoke out to urge people to "stand by" her spouse.

Portia, 47, shared an image on Instagram which read "I stand by Ellen", and added: "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks

In Ellen's letter to her staff the star said she was "disappointed" to hear about the allegations surrounding her show's producers.

She wrote: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."