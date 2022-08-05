Katy Perry’s mea culpa to Kim Kardashian over social media post

Katy Perry has apologised to Kim Kardashian over social media post. The 37-year-old pop singer, who is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and has 2-year-old Daisy with him, was playing a game of MASH on TikTok and was randomly assigned a type of house, a type of car, amount of children she would have, and her lover was determined to be Pete Davidson, 28, who has been dating the 41-year-old reality TV megastar since October.

In the caption of the post, Katy joked: “No offence @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? shrug emoji)” (sic) “The Kardashians” star, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West and has children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm with him, while Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, did not appear to respond to the post publicly. Watch video:

Meanwhile, it has been said the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker is keen to have more children with Bloom because she is “obsessed” with being a mother. A source said: “Katy and Orlando are very in love and would love to expand their family. Are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. “They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other. Katy is obsessed with being a mom.”

The “Roar” songstress – who is starring in her own Las Vegas residency – said she “loves” being a mother and wants to take her baby on tour with her. She said: “I love travelling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes. I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life. At the time, Perry said being a parent had allowed her to have “grown up so much” and that she had been “reborn” through motherhood.

