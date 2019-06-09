Keanu Reeves. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Just a few weeks after Keanu Reeves' latest movie dethroned the Russo brothers' "Avengers: Endgame" in its opening week the star is topping the trends list again. The third instalment of the hyper violent John Wick franchise, titled "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" took the spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Endgame" last month.

However, over the last few days, tweeps have realised that the John Wick actor’s last name rhymes or almost rhymes with a wide variety of words. So they’ve created countless amazing/awful puns with Reeves re-imagined playing different roles or reacting to certain situations.

See some the tweets below.

The day before Keanu Reeves was born: keanu’s eve — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) June 9, 2019

Keanu Reeves loses a loved one:Keanu Grieves https://t.co/hNAwbdMpnt — BunBun (@Kareeemaaaa) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves being difficult: Keanu Please https://t.co/qvjZTiGDDV — Jabulani (@papa_action) June 8, 2019

The malicious ghost of Keanu Reeves that haunts Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Keanu Peeves https://t.co/uuzt26MKoD — frøst ❄️ (@Nick_Frost) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves becomes a hypothesis : Keanu thesis https://t.co/Fe1F8iQ2ho — Muslim Bale (@BaleMuslim) June 9, 2019

Keanu Reeves as a butcher: Keanu Cleaves — FJ THEE Feminist (@FeministaJones) June 8, 2019

Not sure what all the fuss is about Keanu Reeves? watch the video below.

He's so iconic, everyone knows him by his first name. He's Keanu Reeves — and this is his journey from tragedy to triumph. 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/D1C8gONyyB

