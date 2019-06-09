Keanu Reeves. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Just a few weeks after Keanu Reeves' latest movie dethroned the Russo brothers' "Avengers: Endgame" in its opening week the star is topping the trends list again.

The third instalment of the hyper violent John Wick franchise, titled "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" took the spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Endgame" last month.

However, over the last few days, tweeps have realised that the John Wick actor’s last name rhymes or almost rhymes with a wide variety of words. So they’ve created countless amazing/awful puns with Reeves re-imagined playing different roles or reacting to certain situations.

See some the tweets below.

Not sure what all the fuss is about Keanu Reeves? watch the video below.