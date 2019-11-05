Hollywood star Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by making a rare appearance with his first girlfriend in a decade, Alexandra Grant, and indulging in random PDA.
Reeves was photographed holding hands with artist Grant as they attended an event here on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
At the event, the actor, 55, and the artist, 46, didn't let go of each other, and exchanged loving glances while posing for photographs in front of the press. He beamed at her and held her hand as he walked past photographers and the press while heading into the museum.