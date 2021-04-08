Kehlani 'finally knows' she's a lesbian

Kehlani - who previously came out as pansexual - "finally knows" she is a lesbian. The 25-year-old singer - who has two-year-old daughter Adeya with Javaughn Young-White - has previously identified as pansexual but has now figured out she's just attracted to women. Speaking during photographer Jamie-Lee B's Easter live stream on Instagram Live on Tuesday, she said: “You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian." KEHLANI CAME OUT AS A LESBIAN ??? HELLO pic.twitter.com/lRlxTpuJwc — 💰🌙 (@txritillas) April 6, 2021 Kehlani previously reflected on the fact she has a "lot of privilege" because of her "straight passing" persona and thinks she's had an easier time than other Black musicians, who are gay or trans. She said: “I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it.

“I didn’t even really have to come out in my private life. I don’t walk down the street and people look at me and go, ‘Oh, I bet she’s queer’ or ‘I bet that she’s into women’ or anything like that because of the way I present.

“That’s all privilege and I think that there are quite a few artists who were truly at the forefront but weren’t able to make the strides that I was able to make being 100 percent myself because of the way they present and the biases and the phobias of the American public and the world. I’ve been lucky, super lucky.”

The star has also spoken about how she feels both masculine and feminine.

She said: "I feel more masculine when I am in my stillness and I’m grounded in a quiet, contemplative mode. I feel most feminine when I’m being the mother of my house.

"I also feel my femininity when I take time for self-care — when I take really beautiful baths where I throw some flowers in and I do a hair mask and take time oiling my body in the mirror and saying how beautiful I feel."

However, she tries not to fall into the gender norms but often finds her femininity brings out a softer side of her.

She added: "My femininity makes me feel soft and gentle and tender and careful in a different way than my masculinity makes me feel. I’m trying not to let it fall into the gender norms of feminine and masculine, but for me it does a tiny bit. But I also am very fluid in both of those settings."