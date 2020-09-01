Keke Palmer reveals she had 20 Covid-19 tests to host MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer had "20 Covid tests every other day" and went through "intensive quarantine" to host the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Snack' hitmaker has revealed the gruelling health checks she had to undergo to host the annual music event on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "I hosted the VMAs! Yes the one with the dystopian world theme. Oh wait, that's reality, no theme necessary! Haha ... you guys, I have no idea how any of this was pulled off. I‘m sure you all know how hard it is to work during a pandemic, the amount of hoops we had to keep jumping through translates into taking over 20 Covid tests every other day and intensive quarantine for myself and my whole team!

"There were so many amazing acts that we were excited to see win and have preform but Covid regulations made some things impossible. Understandably so, safety comes first!! (sic)"

And Keke hopes the show brought some lightness and entertainment to everyone at a time where "things are especially bleak".