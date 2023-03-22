Kel Mitchell reveals why he and Kenan Thompson went their 'different ways'

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson went their separate ways as they "tried to find themselves" in showbiz. The 44-year-old actor and Thompson found fame as a double act on the sitcom “Kenan and Kel”, and they're delighted to have now reunited for the upcoming Paramount+ sequel to their 1997 movie “Good Burger”.

Mitchell told Us Weekly: "You have to think about it, when you’re adulting within the limelight and you are just trying to find yourself within this business … we just went different ways. “But I think that happens with everybody. Watch video:

"(It’s like) when you’re in high school and your friends went to different colleges, but then you stayed in contact and now you’re experiencing life as adults now. “It’s just such an awesome thing. And to still be friends after that entire journey is awesome." Meanwhile, Mitchell explained that he's trying to get in shape for the sequel to “Good Burger”, in which he starred as fast food cashier Ed, while Thompson played high school slacker Dexter – because he wants to look the same as he did 26 years ago.

He added: "I want to make sure I still look the same (as in the original movie) … I do a lot of calisthenics. I do a lot of HIIT workouts, high intensity workouts. “I do 45 minutes in the morning, and then throughout the day, I do micro-workouts. "Me and Kenan are making sure that (the sequel’s) super, super funny. We’ve known about it for a long time.