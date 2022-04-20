Kelly Clarkson is planning a low-key 40th birthday

The 39-year-old pop star, who shot to fame at the age of 20 when she won the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002, turns 40 later this month and will be having a quiet celebration because she has had a “crazy” two years.

She said: “I am literally so low-key. I know it's my big 4-0, but I've had a crazy two years, so I just wanted a chill birthday. I'm going hiking with my friends, and that's it y'all. And we're doing a dinner with my band, so that's it.”

The “Because of You” hitmaker – who finalised her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March after almost a decade of marriage, and legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne – is set to host the “American Song Contest” semi-finals on April 25 with Snoop Dog the day after her 40th. She heaped praise on various contestants.

"I loved (American Samoa representative) Tenelle. I thought that was so cool, so beautiful. The whole performance was beautiful. I love (North Carolina’s) John Morgan.

“I thought that was a really cool song. I know (Ada LeAnn) was compared to Taylor Swift, but she's got a different tone than Taylor, though. Her head voice and her chest is very different, but her songwriting – I can see how Tom, one of the jurors, said that. But, it's a really good song, and it was really well done."