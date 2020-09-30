Kelly Clarkson sued by management over alleged unpaid commissions

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by Starstruck Management Group over alleged unpaid commissions totally R90.7 million. According to Variety, Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against the “Breakaway” hitmaker for breach of contract after they claim she failed to pay millions of pounds in commissions for “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The documents state that Kelly paid R31.9 million so far this year, but still owes R23.5 million and they believe the 38-year-old singer will owe R90.7 million by the end of 2020. They've alleged that Kelly and Starstruck Management Group had a verbal contract for the deal which dates back to 2007. Starstruck Management Group filed the suit at Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

It's not known if Kelly is still working with the group, which is headed up by her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock.

Kelly - who has six-year-old River and four-year-old Remington with her ex-spouse - being sued comes as she's been having a tough time of it of late as her life has "been a little bit of a dumpster" over the last few month because of her divorce from Brandon.

She said: "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months.

“I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce.

“I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

However, Kelly previously insisted she won't discuss her divorce for the sake of her kids.

The “Piece by Piece” hitmaker said: "I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved ...

“I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something.

“It definitely wouldn't be planned ... But my children and his older children - there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.

“So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."