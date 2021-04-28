Kelly Osbourne: Counsel, don't cancel

Kelly Osbourne has called for cancel culture to be replaced by "counsel culture" to educate people on why their views may be deemed offensive.

The 36-year-old star has hit out at the trend for vilifying people for their hurtful comments and instead believes others should teach them and give a "gentle nudge in the right direction" to better understand why their remarks have proven to be upsetting.

She said: "I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough.

“It’s not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake.

"Everybody's so afraid of cancel culture. I say f*** cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture… educate people, teach people… a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution.”

Kelly is preparing for the launch of her new podcast, “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show”, and promised guests can talk about "anything" without worrying about saying the wrong thing.

She added in an interview with 'Extra': “That’s what’s so great about this podcast, Jeff and I, nothing is off limits, it’s no-holds-barred.

“We want people to feel comfortable talking about anything.

“When you talk, you’re gonna make some mistakes so it’s going to be an educational process because the world is changing… Our motto is, ‘What you call freaks, is what we call family.’ Everyone’s welcome.”

The former “Osbournes” star revealed last year she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery and after losing 90lbs as a result, she couldn't be happier about her appearance.

She said: "Everyone was so, like, caught up in how, how I look.

“They never asked me how I felt. And the truth is I was so f****** happy and I felt amazing.

"I did it for me. I did it because I wanted to live. What I saw in the mirror… I wanted the body to match the mind, because I, I spent so much time working on my mind and then I spent a year working on my body and now it's about the soul… did the mind, the body, now the soul."