Kelly Rowland set to return to Mzansi in December

Ladies get ready, international award-winning singer Kelly Rowland is set to return to South Africa in December to celebrate and connect with women in the country. Rowland was in the country earlier this year when she came to shoot the #YOUBelong TV commercial with Brutal Fruit Spritzer.

During her visit in April, Rowland caused quite the stir as many tried to figure out whether her trip was business or pleasure. Popular Twitter user Mr Smeg, formally known as Michael Bucwa shot his shot and asked the US singer out on a lunch date. Who knows, maybe he will be lucky in December when she returns. Media personalities Thando Thabethe and Bontle Modiselle got to rub shoulders with Rowland.

During her interview, Thabethe gifted Rowland from her lingerie and shapewear range Thabooty. Modiselle on the hand got to have a dance class with Rowland, teaching her some Mzansi moves. It has been announced that the “Motivation” singer will be in the country between December 9 and 10.

According to a press release, spaces and experiences will be created to allow fans to rub shoulders with Rowland. “I am looking forward to returning to South Africa, one of my favourite places in the world. “And of course to continue my partnership with Brutal Fruit and the amazing women I have met,” Rowland said in the press announcement.

Ramona Kayembe, head of brand for Brutal Fruit Africa, said; “Kelly Rowland is an authentic and inspiring woman that is sure of what she brings to the table and still has a warmth and humility that resonates with the brand values”. Kayembe also stated that Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Rowland are excited to be celebrating the beautiful ladies of South Africa.