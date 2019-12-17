Kelly Rowland: 'Sorry, Santa isn’t taking credit for my hard work'









Makeup free Kelly Rowlands. Picture: Instagram Kelly Rowland doesn’t let Santa Claus take “all the credit” for her son’s Christmas gifts. The 38-year-old singer has five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, and has said that whilst she still allows her tot to believe in the magic of the mythical present-delivering man, she makes sure he knows that some of his gifts were given to him by his parents, too. She said: “He understands that there is a ‘Santa Claus’ but I said Santa only brings him one gift - me and Daddy work too damn hard for Santa to get all the credit, I’m so sorry.” And now that Titan is getting older, the former Destiny’s Child star is starting to introduce Christmas traditions into the household. She added: “He’s understood Christmas since he was three, but five is an interesting age and I think he’s starting to understand what Christmas is this year, so we’re trying to do traditions.”

Kelly is also keen on getting her son involved in charity work over the festive period, so he can understand the joy of “giving”.

This year, Kelly has partnered with the charity Baby2Baby - which helps provide families in poverty with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities for children - to help families in need, and is getting her tot on board too.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “It’s always been something that’s been very grounding and a staple foundation in my family. I explained it to him last year and he didn’t quite get it, but this year I explained it to him in detail and he was like, ‘We have to help him and his family’ when we were assigned our family, who we sponsored.

“The giving portion of Christmas genuinely makes me freaking stoked because I feel like there were moments in my life where my mom fell on hard times and we had people in our lives who gave to us. As people, as humans, we should always do that.”

Bang Showbiz