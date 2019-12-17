Kelly Rowland doesn’t let Santa Claus take “all the credit” for her son’s Christmas gifts.
The 38-year-old singer has five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, and has said that whilst she still allows her tot to believe in the magic of the mythical present-delivering man, she makes sure he knows that some of his gifts were given to him by his parents, too.
She said: “He understands that there is a ‘Santa Claus’ but I said Santa only brings him one gift - me and Daddy work too damn hard for Santa to get all the credit, I’m so sorry.”
And now that Titan is getting older, the former Destiny’s Child star is starting to introduce Christmas traditions into the household.
She added: “He’s understood Christmas since he was three, but five is an interesting age and I think he’s starting to understand what Christmas is this year, so we’re trying to do traditions.”