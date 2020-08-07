Kelly Rowland urges fans to be nice

Kelly Rowland has hit out at cancel culture and told her fans to be kinder and stop trying to "be God". The 39-year-old singer insisted no one has the "space nor authority" to judge others and asked her followers to be kinder and not add more negativity to the world. She shared a note on Instagram which read: "In this 'cancel culture' we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I'm sure he could've many-a-times! "Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others. "We HONESTLY don't have the space nor authority too! Let us remember to lead with love & kindness, the world is has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it! #STOPTRYINTOBEGOD(sic)"

Kelly urged her followers to open up to her about the good things they are doing for the world.

She captioned her post: "So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below."

The “Dilemma” hitmaker recently admitted she used to "torture" herself over comparisons to her Destiny's Child bandmate Beyoncé.

Speaking to “The Voice Australia” contestant Chris Sebastian about being in the shadow of his brother, singer and judge on the show Guy Sebastian, Kelly said: "I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it's like being in a group with Beyoncé?"

The “Stole” singer - who is also a judge on the singing contest - always questioned her choices in case she was compared unfavourably to her pal.

She continued: "I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can't wear this dress because they're going to say it's like B. Or I can't have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They're gonna compare anyways.

"I would be lying if I said no, it's never bothered me. That's bull.

"There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder."