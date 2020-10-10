Kendall and Kylie Jenner vow to 'never speak again'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kylie and Kendall Jenner vow to never speak to each other again following a physical fight on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” stars came to blows during a family getaway to Palm Springs on Thursday’s episode - which was filmed earlier this year - leading Kim Kardashian West to call security on her younger siblings. Kendall, 24, was first upset by her younger sister when she stole her outfit as the family planned to watch a drag show, but things escalated during a car ride. Over the phone, the rest of the family could hear Kendall scream: “F*** you! F*** you! “You put your f****** heel into my f****** neck!”

Kylie shouted back: “That's cause you f****** slapped me!”

Kim - who was in another car with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as Kris Jenner - then took control and instructed her driver to turn around.

She said: “It's an emergency! Go get Kendall! Turn around, sir!”

After they found Kendall and Kylie, the elder sister crawled into the other car to explain the situation to her siblings.

Kendall vowed: “I will never speak to Kylie again, ever.”

Kris decided to plan the getaway at her vacation home to ensure all her girls were getting along but Kylie made a surprise appearance.

Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble - who admitted he is not close with Kendall - was delighted to see the youngest sibling.

He told her: “It's such a blessing you're here, 'cause when you're not here, it's not the same, and I mean that in real life. Without you, it's f****** just off.”

Kylie then said in confessional: “I love Corey. 'I think that he's just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing, and he's just helped me navigate through life, and I really appreciate his advice. He's just always been a good, good guy.”