Kendall and Kylie were shocked about Caitlyn Jenner taking part 'The Masked Singer'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were shocked when Caitlyn Jenner told them she was going to be on “The Masked Singer” but she signed up because she wanted a "challenge". The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” stars couldn't believe it when they found out their father was going to be a Phoenix on the guessing game show but Caitlyn thought it would be a "good challenge". She said: "The only other two I told, because my family are professionals at keeping secrets, were Kendall and Kylie. “I told both of them because we're really close. And I said, 'You can't believe it, girls, this is what I'm doing.' “And when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they both said the exact same thing, 'Why are you doing that?!' ... Well, I said, 'Why? I love a good challenge, number one, you know that.

“Number two, we're living through this pandemic.

“I've got nothing else going on right now. They asked me to do this thing. Why not step out of the box, try something new?'"

And Caitlyn also told her son Brandon beforehand so he could help with her singing.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she added: "You are sworn to secrecy when you do that show. You sign paper after paper.

“You cannot talk about it. And I had a couple of issues here. One, I had these songs that I had to learn, okay?

“There was a vocal coach that they gave you, which was all done on Zoom online, but they were living in upstate New York, you know. And so I called up my son, Brandon [Jenner].

“Brandon is an extraordinarily good singer. He's got his own band. He writes all his own music. He does everything himself.

“He's got his own studio in his house a few miles away. I tell Brandon, 'Guess what?

“I'm doing this, and I've got to sing these songs and you've got to help.' He goes, 'Oh, my God, this is so cool. I'm gonna help!' So I went down there and started working on this."