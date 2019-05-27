Kendall Jenner. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kendall Jenner is "enjoying the single life" after splitting from Ben Simmons, as sources say their romance "wound down". The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently ended her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player - whom she began romancing in March last year - and is reportedly having fun as a single woman.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Kendall is enjoying the single life right now and had the best time in Cannes. She's been socialising with friends and going to tons of events and doesn't seem bothered by her split with Ben at all."

Previously, insiders had said the split wasn't "sudden" and had been a long time coming after things had "wound down" between the pair.

One source said: "It wasn't so sudden. Things have wound down between them. They aren't seeing each other anymore."

Whilst another added: "They're on a break. The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode."

The news of their split came after the 23-year-old model had said she doesn't talk about her relationships because she just doesn't know how long they will last.

She said: "I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]."

And Kendall worries things will get "messy" if she brings the spotlight to her romance, especially having seen her sisters' relationships playing out in the public eye.

She added: "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier...

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.

"Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."