Kendall Jenner in a good place with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is “in a really good place” with Devin Booker, as sources say the couple are “happy together” although they still have “a lot of learning to do about each other”. The 25-year-old model recently celebrated her first year of romance with the 24-year-old NBA star, and sources have now said the couple are “happy together” although they still have “a lot of learning to do about each other”.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “They spend a lot of time together, which might not always be shown publicly. “They’re a private couple and only really their families and close friends have gotten to witness them as a couple. “They’re happy together and they still have a lot of learning to do about each other, but right now they’re in a really good place.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Kendall didn’t allow any of her former partners to appear on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” because she had a “rule” about making sure her boyfriends were serious about their romance before taking part in the E! series, which came to a conclusion last week. Executive producer Farnaz Farjam said: "Kendall's always had this rule - she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are.

“So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule." Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate 1-year anniversary with Instagram tributes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/14XWuXpuZj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2021 Devin just missed out on being part of the series, as he celebrated his first anniversary with Kendall last week, just days before the final ever episode of ‘KUWTK’ aired. Marking the special occasion on social media, Kendall shared sweet photos of herself with Devin, 24, including one which showed them snuggling up together as they played with a dog, and another which saw them cuddle together whilst on what appeared to be a private plane.